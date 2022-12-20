Redwood Credit Union names new GM for Santa Rosa’s RCU Auto Services

Mike Venegas is the new vice president and general manager of RCU Auto Services.

The Santa Rosa-based operation is a subsidiary of Redwood Credit Union, which reports more than $7 billion in assets, 415,000 members and full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.

Venegas has been in the automotive industry for almost 30 years, working with brands such as Mercedes Benz, Toyota, Volvo and Audi. His certifications and training include Sonic Automotive’s General Manager Leadership Academy, NCM Associates’ General Manager Executive Program and the United States Military Academy’s Thayer Leadership at West Point.

The credit union launched RCU Auto Services in 2004.