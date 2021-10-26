Redwood Credit Union Napa manager wins Latino Business Leadership Awards

Mario Gutierrez, Napa branch experience manager of Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union, is a 2021 winner of North Bay Business Journal's Latino Business Leadership Awards.

Professional background: I began my career in banking in 2006 as a teller. Throughout the years I’ve held different positions such as a teller, personal banker, private banker for a couple financial institutions.

I came to RCU in April of 2015 as a senior membership representative and was able to move up to assistant branch manager and now branch experience manager.

Education: Napa Valley College, working on transfer degree

Staff: I currently have 11 employees who report to me.

Tell us your story and that of your organization: I’ve always had a passion for helping people.

At RCU we truly believe in doing the right thing for our members, employees, and the communities that we serve. RCU really walks the walk, and it starts from the top with our leader Brett Martinez—his commitment to our communities, members and employees is what motivates me to come to work every day.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Helping my team get through the pandemic. I wanted my team to have a sense of stability, empowerment, and inclusion despite the crisis. Their health, both mental and physical, was and continues to be a top priority.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Being a father to my son is the achievement I’m most proud of.

What is your biggest challenge today?

My biggest challenge is finding a good work-life balance.

Working full-time, going to school, having a 6-year-old, and being involved in the community can sometimes feel overwhelming.

However, I’ve learned how to manage my priorities and use it all as motivation to keep going and continue making a difference.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am so proud to see how our Latino business community always comes together to support one another and give back to the community that opened doors for them.

Like many other neighboring communities in the recent years, Napa has been impacted by a major earthquake, fires, power outages, and the pandemic. Through it all, this community has really taken care of their people.

Words that best describe you: Trustworthy, reliable, leader, adaptable, and passionate.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I am still overcoming obstacles every day. As a professional, this past year has been one of the most challenging. Leading my team during a pandemic, I had to learn that to be a good leader I had to show a vulnerable side and express empathy.

It was important for my team to know that I saw and felt what they were feeling, all while assuring them that we would work and get through it together. I learned to focus on what was in our control.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Something is always changing in our profession. Since I started in 2006 there have been changes, and I’ve just had to learn to adapt.

I feel very confident and blessed to know that as changes arise, Redwood Credit Union will do the right thing and be a leader in our industry and for our communities.

Who was your most important mentor?

I have two very important mentors and those are my mom and dad. They both came to the United States from a small pueblo called Chavinda, Michoacán in Mexico.

Both had very little education and worked hard to put my four siblings and I through private school and college. They have helped instill good values in me like hard work and responsibility.

My parents have always been my greatest supporters and motivators, inspiring me to live out my full potential.

Tell us about your community involvement: I serve as the membership director on the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and I help provide resources to the Latino community.

I also partner with Puertas Abiertas and other local Latino leaders to provide financial education.

What advice would you give to a young person today?

Stay open-minded to the views and opinions of others and ask for help when things become too much.

It’s a challenging time for all but the COVID-19 virus has been especially tough on the Latino community. Tell us your experience either personally or with the group or company you work with in dealing with the economic impact of the virus.

The biggest challenges the Latino community faces is the language barrier and access to information. Redwood Credit Union worked diligently to minimize the impact on our Latino community.

We provided payment assistance for those that couldn’t make payments, financial education in Spanish to break down language barriers, and partnered with local nonprofits to aid and inform the Latino community.

What are the lessons of this difficult year – including the COVID-19 virus, the economic downturn and the fires – for you and how has it changed your outlook for the future?

The biggest lesson was to have a plan. If it wasn’t enough with the fires and power outages, we’re now navigating a pandemic.

Through every challenge, I’ve seen our Latino community struggle with language barriers and as a result, attaining information.

From people having to evacuate, to losing their jobs, then assisting children with distance learning, I saw the importance of advocating and informing those who weren’t able to do it for themselves. This is one of the reasons why I’m very passionate about providing financial education to the Latino community and bridging the gaps wherever I can.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Heriberto Guerra Jr., CEO of Avanzar Interior Technologies GP

Current reading: “The Leadership Challenge”

Most want to meet: Lionel Messi

Stress relievers: Working out.

Favorite hobbies: Spending time with my son, Mason, playing soccer, and watching sports.