Redwood Credit Union promotes Marin County branch manager

Erika Lane has been promoted by Redwood Credit Union to branch experience manager at its Mill Valley office in Marin County.

Lane started at the Santa Rosa-based credit union in 2012 as a senior teller and has since taken on roles as member service representative and most recently assistant branch manager, the institution announced.

“Erika’s years of experience and knowledge of this community will offer our members the personal service they’re looking for,” said Deirdre Thompson, senior vice president of member experience. “She’ll put her all into making sure our members have a positive experience each time they enter their branch.”

Lane was introduced to financial services during her time as a college intern at Cabrillo Credit Union in San Diego. Lane has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Chico State University with an emphasis in finance.