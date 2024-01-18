Redwood Credit Union seeks permit to use former Ukiah bank building amid plan for new branch

Shortly after succeeding in their long and winding journey seeking approval to build a new Ukiah branch at the corner of Perkins and Main streets downtown, Redwood Credit Union officials applied for a permit to do what they had hoped to do from the very beginning — simply move into the vacated Savings Bank of Mendocino County branch on East Perkins Street.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.2012153&lat=39.1514313&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

"I noticed that the Redwood Credit Union has applied for a permit — I guess they're getting permission from the old Savings Bank of Mendocino County on Perkins Street to assume that site?" Commissioner Rick Johnson asked Craig Schlatter, community development director, at the Ukiah Planning Commission on Jan. 10. "Are they going to open up two branches? (Because) they still have that other permit open on Main Street that we all spent a lot of time on."

"(RCU) has proposed a remodel (for that site), but the application at this point is incomplete because we don't have enough information to determine how they can proceed at this point," said Schlatter. "Once we have additional information collected from them, we'll be able to process that and move it forward."

After multiple marathon meetings and at least seven revisions of the proposed project, the City Council voted to overturn a denial by the Planning Commission and allow RCU to build a new branch at the former site of Dragon's Lair on South Main Street near the Ukiah library.

However, Tony Hildesheim, credit union chief operating officer, repeatedly told city officials over the past many months that RCU's preference had from the beginning been to move into the empty former Savings Bank building near Lucky, and "we would have loved to purchase it, but at the end of the day we were blocked from doing that (due to a deed restriction that barred another financial institution from taking over the space). I have never seen a deed restriction like the one we've seen on that bank."

Based on comments made to the Ukiah City Council by a resident during the final public hearing regarding the granted permit on Main Street in late September, RCU officials were asked soon after the meeting if circumstances had changed and that RCU might indeed be allowed to purchase the former Savings Bank building. In response, Hildesheim provided this statement:

"We appreciate the thoughtful approach by the Planning Commission and City Council in deliberating our plan for a new branch location. This has been a long process to get to this point and we are pleased to have a positive outcome. We know there are those who still feel that the existing vacant bank building would be a better location. As we've shared, our goal is to provide the best possible experience in the best location that is available — as soon as possible — for our members and the community, and we hope we can continue to count on the support of city officials."

When asked for details about the latest permit sought by RCU, Schlatter said that RCU had "submitted an application for a Major Site Development Permit for the structure on 414 E Perkins St, a former Savings Bank of Mendocino County branch location, on Oct. 11, 2023."

On Oct 20, he said the application was "deemed incomplete by planning staff. The project description did not list sufficient detail for planning staff to determine the qualifying level of application review for the proposed project per requirements within the Downtown Zoning Code."

On Nov. 28, Schlatter said city planning staff "received a full application packet (from) RCU with a submittal responding to planning staff's comments," and that Schlatter then issued a response on Dec. 14 with "additional information and determinations to RCU. Given that we were/are still awaiting responses to the points made within the 12/14/23 email, the application status at this time is 'incomplete.'"

Calls to both Redwood Credit Union and the Savings Bank of Mendocino County seeking confirmation of whether or not RCU was being allowed to purchase the former bank building were not immediately returned.