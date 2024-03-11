Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO placed on administrative leave amid lawsuit filed by former employee

Redwood Empire Food Bank’s CEO has been placed on administrative leave following the filing of a lawsuit by a former employee.

An emailed statement from Board of Directors chair David Berry obtained by The Press Democrat Monday said the nonprofit food bank became aware of “some deeply troubling allegations of inappropriate behavior” involving Redwood’s CEO David Goodman which has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, who was not named in the email.

The email also said Goodman resigned from the food bank last week before the board became aware of the lawsuit and its allegations. Once the board received a copy of the filing, Goodman was placed on administrative leave and subsequently released from his resignation notice period.

Read the email from David Berry

“We are tackling this situation head on and committed to keeping you informed when we are able, given the legal process,” Berry said in his email. “The board will remain focused on ensuring the Redwood Empire Food Bank continues to provide critically important hunger relief to those in need.

Redwood Empire’s director of programs Allison Goodwin will serve as interim president and CEO while the board begins the search for a new permanent leader.

This is a developing story, check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.