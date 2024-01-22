Redwood Gospel Mission to open another store in Rohnert Park

Redwood Gospel Mission is opening a second location for its thrift store later this spring, in April. The announcement concludes a yearslong search for the ministry, which has spent the last few years looking for a location in southern Sonoma County.

Executive director Jeff Gilman said the ministry was unable to find a suitable location in Petaluma and instead signed a lease for the space at 375 Southwest Blvd. in Rohnert Park.

The thrift store will be located next to Smokin’ Bowls and plans to open later this spring.

“There is demand there (in Rohnert Park),” Gilman said. “We think we can have a real impact on people’s lives by having a quality thrift store.”

The new location will be about 10,000 square feet and will have clothing, a full furniture section, housewares, electronics and other various equipment such as tools and exercise gear. The store will also have a processing center and a recycling center for people to bring their goods to donate.

“There is a need for people to be able to provide those donations and thrift stores are a great way to be green and keep people from (using landfills),” Gilman said. “We want to be part of that solution so people can recycle and reuse and give new life to items they want to donate.

Redwood Gospel Mission’s current thrift store is located on Piner Road in Santa Rosa and accepts donations of clothing, housewares and furniture. It originally opened back in 2008.

The ministry had several other thrift store locations since the 1980s, but over time, Gilman said they determined it was best to consolidate resources into the Santa Rosa space.

Demand has increased so much that this location can sometimes serve up to 400 people a day.

“We saw pressure on our first store over the last several years,” Gilman said. “Coming out of the pandemic when we experienced the kind of runaway inflation in the marketplace, there was increased demand (at our store) because of it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.