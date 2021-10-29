Marin County’s Redwood Trust earnings dip 2% in Q3 from mid-year

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings were down 38% from a year before and off by 2.2% from mid-year, while quarterly revenues were up 19.7% and 5% over those time frames.

The Mill Valley-based specialty housing finance company posted net income of $88 million (65 cents a share) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $142 million ($1.02) a year before and $90 million (66 cents) in the second quarter.

Quarterly interest income was $146 million, up from $122 million a year before and $139 million in the second quarter.

“After a historic first half of the year, we maintained remarkable momentum, achieving another quarter of book value growth and strong earnings,” said Chris Abate, CEO, in the news release. “Our outperformance in the third quarter was driven by strength across all of our businesses, including notable volume records and industry 'firsts' in the securitization market.”

Securitizations are packaging of individual loans for sale as securities and other investments. Redwood Trust said it completed three novel securitizations in the third quarter:

$449 million residential mortgage-backed security (SEMT 2021-6) that uses blockchain-based technology by Liquid Mortgage to allow investors to get regular reporting on payments made on the underlying loans. Redwood Trust’s Redwood Residential mortgage banking unit and Liquid Mortgage inked a deal in April that started with a $300 million group of loans whose details were encoded into the digital ledger.

$272 million securitization (CAFL 2021-RTL1) by Redwood Trust’s CoreVest division of residential bridge loans from Churchhill Real Estate. It was the division’s first securitization of residential transitional loans, better known as fix-and-flip financing.

$146 million securitization of home equity investments that the Redwood Investments division co-sponsored with Point Digital. Known as HEIs, these allow homeowners to take cash out via a share of the equity of the property, which is repaid at the end of the term or at the sale of the property.

Redwood Trust completed $9.6 billion in loan distributions in the first nine months of this year, with $4 billion of that in 11 securitizations and $5.6 billion in 43 sales of whole loans.

Assets totaled $13.1 billion at the end of the third quarter, including $6.22 billion in residential loans, $4.69 billion in housing-related business-purpose loans.

The company employed 281 at the end of the third quarter, up 73 since the beginning of this year. Of those hires, 51% were women and 32% identified as racially diverse.

The company’s board declared a 21 cent-per-share dividend in September, up 17% from mid-year and 50% from the fourth quarter.