Refill Mercantile brings low-waste refill options to downtown Petaluma

Santa Rosa residents Dawna and Rob Mirante started their low-waste journey by replacing everyday items, like reusable grocery bags and water bottles.

Then they moved on to trading in tubes of toothpaste for toothpaste tablets, single-use dryer sheets for wool dryer balls and ditching single-use plastic bottles for detergents, soaps and shampoos.

“The whole concept is just reducing our waste and that includes recycling because that’s part of our waste stream,” Dawna Mirante said.

The couple wanted to help others in Sonoma County adopt and sustain a low-waste life when they opened up their business, Refill Mercantile, in downtown Petaluma in 2021 after previously selling low-waste products online and at local markets.

Over the last two years, Refill Mercantile has been a way for Petaluma residents to create a low-waste home by offering alternatives to single-use household items — reusable wool dryer balls, washable dusters, shampoo bars and wash cloths.

Refill Mercantile also lives up to its name with a refill program where customers can purchase, or bring their own, containers to refill with household cleaning products, like dish soap, shampoo, laundry detergent and cleaning solutions.

Even the containers that store refillables are sent back to its producers to be sanitized and refilled before coming back to Refill Mercantile.

Mirante and her husband are avid hikers and would volunteer at trail and park cleanups where most of what they would pick up was packaging. While they were researching low-waste lifestyles, they noticed there weren’t many refill options in Sonoma County at the time.

“We started out just doing markets selling low-waste products with minimal packaging and grew into a brick-and-mortar shop (in November 2021),” she said.

There are five refill shops around Sonoma County, with Refill Mercantile being the only one in the Petaluma area. The next closest stores are in either Sonoma, Sebastopol or Santa Rosa.

In the two years Refill Mercantile has offered refill options, it has also acquired multiple green-certified titles, becoming an official Certified California Green Business in 2022 for its energy efficiency, pollution prevention, solid waste reduction and other low-waste factors.

Since opening, the store has refilled over 8,000 containers.

Dawna said having such certifications shows the community they take being low-waste to heart.

She encouraged people looking to introduce low waste into their households start with small transitions, like refilling dish soap or detergents.

Switching to low waste can take time, but she said she has noticed over the last few years that more people are considering adapting to the lifestyle.

“People are starting to realize that you don’t have to buy that same packaging over and over again,” Dawna said. “I just want refill to be more mainstream.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.