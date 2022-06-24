Regional general manager of Petaluma’s Ygrene wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Supriya Sachar, vice president of operations and innovation and regional general manager, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

Starting my career in marketing and public relations, I learned the importance of the customer experience and catering to customer needs. Then I transitioned into the financial services operations where I opened in store banking centers for Bank of America in the Midwest.

Took a bit of break to have my son and went back to school to get my education in technology basics to round of my skills. Came back to join Motorola Employees Credit Union and helped them establish online banking and managed their retail banking operations....(I) went into telecommunications warranty sales and ran their service operations while helping them upgrade their financial technology platform.

From there I went into a translation services company to run their operations and helped them open and establish centers in six different locations- very interesting business model. From there I went to a startup and was acquired by Intuit and was responsible for their small business group operations for online payroll and QuickBooks.

(Then) I took a bit of break and went back to school to pursue my executive MBA, while doing that I helped launch a start in Peer-to-Peer lending, once launched I moved back to U.S. and joined Ygrene.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

I am most proud of my sons, seeing them grow into successful, caring, and good human beings makes me proud. As a working mother I always tried to balance work and spending quality time with my sons and focus was to give them love, joy and support to reach their potential.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

The advice I would give to a woman entering the work world today is take your time in learning the business you join.

Spend the time to make connections, listen to coworkers and leaders and build trust and earn respect with your work. Seek out opportunities that interest you and give you joy.

Don’t hesitate to ask for yourself and if your work shines through you will get it. Take space and most important be happy.