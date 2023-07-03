Remote work opportunities mean more North Bay visitors are mixing business with pleasure

Business travelers are not all the same. Road warriors sleep in hotels more than they do their own bed, some travel solo, others only in groups. Then there are those who mix business and pleasure.

It’s these “bleisure” travelers (business + leisure) who are beginning to make a stronger impact on the bottom line at hotels and ancillary businesses.

The pandemic led to the increase in this type of traveler with the ability to work from nearly anywhere. Add on the bottled-up desire for travel, and even more people are tacking on extra days after official business obligations are finished.

“The pandemic helped spawn a new wave of travelers called bleisure travelers. In a recent Morning Consult survey for AHLA, 56% of business travelers said they have extended a work trip for leisure purposes in the past year, and 86% of business travelers said they are interested in bleisure travel,“ said Chip Rogers, American Hotel & Lodging Association president and CEO.

Rogers added, “Bleisure travelers have different needs and expectations than traditional business travelers, and hotels are adapting to meet those needs. Perhaps the most important amenity for doing so is robust and secure internet services. This is key to accommodating telework. Other offerings vary from property to property, and examples might include more experience packages, changes in food offerings, or shuttle service to popular destinations.”

North Bay impacts

Mike Lennon, general manager of Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, said, “The question I get most is, ‘Can I trust your Wi-Fi?’”

His “yes” means that person can work and play at his Calistoga property. The Wi-Fi was upgraded during the pandemic specifically to cater to the bleisure traveler.

“We just had a Silicon Valley executive who took the opportunity to bring his family up while he could work. He was appreciative we could help him with that,” Lennon said.

Help comes by letting people use the conference room for a video call or other private business matter.

“We do see people traveling with family still doing business because we see them with laptops open and it looks like they are having conference calls,” Lennon said.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa’s sales team reports “approximately 70% of the resort’s meeting groups take advantage of either pre- or post-bleisure stays.”

“I think it’s a combination of a couple things. There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel. If a company is hosting a trip and you can work remotely or take time off or if you are only required to be in the office two or three days a week, you can easily work at a resort, especially if the company already paid to get you to and from the destination,” said Fairmont spokeswoman Michelle Heston.

An attraction for guests at this Sonoma property is that the discounted group rate can be extended to individuals who come early or stay longer.

Business travel expected to rebound Business travelers are expected to take more trips in the next six months as respondents highlight growing benefits from face-to-face meetings despite lingering cost constraints and company travel policies. Even though business travel spending is steadily increasing, budgets remain lower than 2019 levels for all types of business travel. More executives in the fourth quarter considered business travel essential (81%), compared with earlier quarters. Source: U.S. Travel Association

Corporate travel is close to pre-pandemic levels, according to Heston.

While leisure travel was the quickest to rebound since the pandemic, business travel is inconsistent at properties. Part of this has to do with companies reevaluating how they are spending money, the tech layoffs south of here, and the economy that teeters on a recession and suffers from inflation.

Even so, business travel is still a thing in the North Bay.

“In business groups, we are seeing a combination of business and leisure. And we are seeing shorter duration of business groups. It used to be three or four days, now it’s two or three days,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “Folks are definitely extending their stay, either coming in early or staying longer after the meetings.”

For the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel and Spa, business travel only accounted for about 8% of bookings so far in 2023.

“This year’s results are in line with what we did in 2019, which was the last normal business cycle we’ve seen since there was so much noise in 2020 and 2021, with last year being an abnormal revenge travel year where results were robust and inflated due to pent up demand from the pandemic,” said Jeremy Spaulding, director of sales and marketing for the Napa hotel. “For our hotel, the bleisure is down.”