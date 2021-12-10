Research: Breweries in the California North Coast

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on local producers of beer and fermented malt beverages.

The list of breweries is ranked by number of barrels produced in 2020. Other information provided includes number of locations, employees, beer types, brewery services and amenities, location available, distribution area, owner, top local executive and brewmaster.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.