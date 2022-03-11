Research: Business law firms in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on firms that specialize in business-to-business legal services.

This list of law firms ranked by number of full-time attorneys in the North Bay, then by total North Bay staff. Other information includes the number of North Bay offices and partners; number of firm-wide offices, attorneys, partners and full-time staff; industries targeted or served; specialized areas of practice in addition to general business law; name of local managing partner and hourly rate range for partners.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.