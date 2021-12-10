Subscribe

Research: Commercial general contractors in San Francisco North Bay

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 10, 2021, 7:30AM

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that oversee commercial construction projects under prime or direct contracts with the owner.

The list of commercial general contractors is ranked by North Bay commercial project revenues. Other information provided includes companywide annual revenue, number of full time and year round North Bay employees, largest commercial project under construction, notable local commercial projects in 2020, areas of specialization, licenses held, LEED-certified projects, and name of top local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.

