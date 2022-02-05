Research: Financial resources for businesses in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) is an annual guide to business lending from banks, credit unions, commercial mortgage brokers and wine lenders, listed alphabetically. Other information provided includes industries the companies serve, commercial financing products offered, lending range and current assets.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.