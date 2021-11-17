Research: Shipping carriers serving the North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that pick up, transport or deliver cargo and other shipments.

The list of shipping carriers serving the North Bay is listed alphabetically. Information includes type of business, number of North Bay stores and drop off locations, and services offered.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.