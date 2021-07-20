Research: Small manufacturers in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on producers with fewer than 50 employees.

The list of small manufacturers is ranked by number of North Bay employees then by workers companywide. Other information provided includes business description, products manufactured in the North Bay, industries served, year established locally and name of local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.