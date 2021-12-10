Research: Staffing services in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that place workers at employers, help workers get hired and offer jobsite services.

The list of staffing services is ranked by total number of North Bay employees then number of full-time employees. Other information provided includes percentage placements of temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire workers; number of offices in the North Bay; percentage of placements in clerical, processional, IT, agriculture, wine, industrial, construction, health and hospitality industries; types of jobs placed or industries targeted; on-site services offered; and top local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.