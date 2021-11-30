Research: Title companies in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on firms that facilitate real estate and other transfers of local ownership.

The list of the largest title companies for the region ranked by the total combined value of trust deed transactions in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties in 2020. Other information provided includes the percentage change from 2019; market share; number of trust deed transactions made in county in 2020; percentage change from 2019; average value of trust deeds processed in the county in 2020; percentage change from 2019; and number of local offices.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.