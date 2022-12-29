Restaurant at Sonoma County airport taking its final bow

Friday will be the last day for operations at the Sky Lounge Steak House & Sushi Bar, located just outside the baggage claim at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat newspaper reported.

Airport officials told the Journal earlier this year that the business’s lease would not be extended and it was seeking proposals for another restaurant to take its place.

Lori Schandel, airport property specialist at the Sonoma County airport, told the Sonoma County newspaper that a new full-service restaurant will be moving into the Sky Lounge space.

While she said the restaurant name hasn’t been officially decided, the newspaper reported a liquor license application for the space shows a restaurant name of Tap & Pour, with SSP America Inc. of Ashburn, Virginia, and Fillmore Food Group LLC of San Francisco listed as owners.

A LinkedIn page for SSP America says the company operates “food and beverage concessions in travel locations.”

Jim Goff, the owner of Sky Lounge, opened the restaurant Aug. 6, 2007. He told the newspaper

He said he doesn’t have a lot of plans as to what his next steps are and wants to finish up at the restaurant before he decides.

“I love being at the airport,” he said. “I want to thank all the community members and local people that supported this restaurant for a decade and a half. Come out to the Sky Lounge and enjoy your last meal here.”