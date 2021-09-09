Restoration Hardware warns of virus-caused supply delay as retailer reports 39% Q2 sales jump

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc., or RH, on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $226.7 million.

That was up 130% from a year before for the Corte Madera-based furniture and housewares company. Quarterly profit was $7.09 a share, up 91%. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.48 per share, up 73%.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.58 per share.

The company posted revenue of $988.9 million in the period, up 39% from a year before and up 40% from the same quarter in 2019. That topped the concensus of six analyst estimates via Zacks for $972.3 million.

“Our demand growth has accelerated during the third quarter on a two-year basis and has continued to build momentum despite cycling the most difficult comparisons from a year ago and the continued supply chain challenges that have been amplified by the spread of the Delta variant,” CEO Gary Freidman wrote in the shareholder letter.

“We believe the data and current trends support the argument of a more long-term and sustainable step change in consumer spending on the home. An important point to consider when analyzing the strong demand in the housing market is the migration of consumers to larger suburban and second homes. This trend is resulting in substantial square footage growth that is driving increased furniture and furnishings demand. Add to that, historically low interest rates, a record stock market and the reopening of several large parts of the economy, and elevated spending on the home could have a very long tail.”

He wrote that key crimps in the supply chain for the company are affecting product marketing and pricing as well as the opening date for a key New York store. Vietnam shuttered factories in July as coronavirus cases surged there, and those aren’t set to start reopening until next month.

That and other supply challenges has the company pushing back the launch of its RH Contemporary line until spring, and mailing of fall catalogues to consumers is being delayed to allow suppliers to catch up.

Restoration Hardware shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $672.65, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.