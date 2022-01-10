Restoration of 130-plus-year-old Napa home scores a architectural award

Renovation of a residential property at 405 Jefferson St. in Napa has been awarded a Regional Chrysalis Award for Historic Renovation and a Master Designs Award.

The two-story home was built in the 1890s and is now owned by Art and Kelly Reyes, who considered tearing it down, according to an award announcement by project designer Craiker Architects & Planners of Napa. The couple considered tearing it down but decided to restore it with an expanded floor plan. Its stand-alone garage and granny flat was designed to complement the existing historic structure and surrounding neighborhood.

The project team also included Ausmus Structural Engineering of Chico.

Craiker won a 2020 National Chrysalis Award in the category of commercial remodels under $500,000.

The Chrysalis Awards program began in 1994 and recognizes the nation’s best work in 14 general categories of residential and commercial remodeling. Nominations are accepted from remodeling and design professionals in the United States.