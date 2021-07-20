River City Bank reports 71% first-half growth

With a Petaluma branch among its dozen locations, River City Bank (OTCMKTS: RCBC) reported a 19.7% annual rise in earnings to $7.3 million for its second quarter.

The Sacramento-based commercial bank’s quarterly net income was $6.1 million for the same period in 2020, according to its announcement Monday. Net income for the first six months came in at $23 million, up 71.6% from $13.4 million a year before.

CEO Stephen Fleming attributes much of the strong results to increased loan activity given historically low interest rates. The bank reported $153 million in loan growth ending the first half of the year.

“We’ve grown at a rapid clip in our loan portfolio in the last six to seven years,” Fleming told the Business Journal on Tuesday.

The financial executive cites the bank’s foundation in the Central Valley, coupled with expansion in the greater Bay Area market that started in 2009. The Petaluma location opened last December.

The bank reported more than $3.3 billion in assets.

“We’ve seen a lot of borrowers looking to lock in rates for equipment purchases,” Fleming said, listing trucks, vans and machinery as examples of business investments.

“We’re optimistic about economic growth, barring any reversal of public health (issues). We think the economy will come roaring back,” he said.

The bank will pay a 31.5 cent dividend per share on Aug. 17.

