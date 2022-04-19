Rohnert Park buying site of stalled $400 million city center development

A 32-acre site once planned to be the downtown center of Rohnert Park is being purchased by the city for about $12.5 million after the developer’s plans for apartment units, a five-story luxury hotel and 270,000 square feet of space for restaurants, boutique shops and business offices stalled.

In a Tuesday announcement that the Sonoma County city would spend surplus cash and general fund monies to buy the land. The offer was accepted April 12, officials said, and the City Council is expected to vote on the purchase Wednesday.

The announced did not disclose the seller, but The Press Democrat reported in December that property owner Laulima Development, a San Francisco-based firm, was selling the parcel.

Laulima’s plan for the 32-acre property, dubbed Station Avenue, was given the green light by the Rohnert Park City Council in 2018, a year after the firm bought the former insurance company site for $13.5 million.

In August 2019, Laulima Development officials told the Rohnert Park City Council that rising labor and materials costs related to the 2017 North Bay fires had slowed their plans.

And nearly a year later, in June 2020, the newspaper reported, Rohnert Park officials said the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic recession forced the project to be postponed again.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jackie Elward stated, “This is a bold step toward creating downtown Rohnert Park. With this purchase we are taking charge of our destiny.”

Other city council members took a similar view in the announcement, noting by purchasing the land, the city would gain more control over development and the final version of what’s approved. “The project could move forward more quickly than if acquired by another developer,” the city stated.

City Manager Darrin Jenkins added, “We will consider the lessons learned from private efforts to develop the property. For example, we anticipate less office space than proposed by the prior owner. Building will likely occur in phases, starting with housing. This project is one of the City’s top priorities. We look forward to the community’s input to shape the future downtown of Rohnert Park.