Rohnert Park swim center deal revitalizes shopping center

An indoor swimming school that has grown to five Bay Area locations is diving into the North Bay market.

La Petite Baleen school has signed a 15-year lease for an 8,500-square-foot space in the Raley’s Towne Centre shopping complex at the southwest corner of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive.

The company started 44 years ago in founders John Kolbisen and Irene Madrid’s Half Moon Bay home. For the past two decades their children have been adding locations around the bay, including an award-winning adaptive reuse of a former Crissy Field aircraft hangar in San Francisco’s Presidio.

“La Petite was an out-of-the-area operator and only had cursory knowledge of North Bay and Rohnert Park,” said Matt Krupp, who with fellow Kennedy Wilson Property Services agent Bruce Carlson is marketing the center for the owner, Larkspur-based Argonaut Investments LLC. “I told them how strategic the location is, being just off Rohnert Park Expressway and (Highway) 101. Rohnert Park is terrific for a first Sonoma County location.”

Officials at the swim school couldn’t be reached for comment.

The school positions itself as being for all ages, starting at 2 months. Classes run 30 minutes and cost around $40 a week. The swim coaching approach is intended to help parents work with their children to overcome and enjoy challenges.

The facilities use highly filtered water sanitized by ultraviolet light and chlorine, then treated with salt to be gentler on the skin. The water is run through the cleaning system every 75 minutes in the school’s newer locations.

The pool buildings have upgraded air-handling system to rid the pool area of chloramines, the byproducts of chlorine that give enclosed pool areas their characteristic smell. The Rohnert Park pool is set to occupy about 2,000 of the 8,500 square feet of the space.

About 150 families a week are expected to visit the new swim center, which has a tentative opening target in mid-2025.

The La Petite Baleen lease in Rohnert Park set off a quick succession of deal-making that helped fill long-vacant space in the 148,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center, Krupp said.

The swim school leased the shopping center’s 600 Raley’s Towne Centre building, which is now partly occupied by an Orangetheory gym. To make way for the swim center, the 3,300-square-foot fitness club in turn was offered a lease of the 4,400-square-foot former Tonayan space at 500 Raley’s Towne Centre, which has been vacant since the Mexican restaurant closed in June 2022 after a 17-year run.

Smaller leases to Metro by T-Mobile and Alice Massage, both of which moved in this fall, brought the shopping center, anchored by Raley’s grocery and Ross Dress for Less stores, to 95.2% leased from 84.1% 10 months ago.

“The last six months has been a renaissance in occupancy,” Krupp said.

The La Petite Baleen lease is part of a trend in retail real estate to approach entertainment- or recreation-oriented tenants to fill spaces that are lingering without tenants, according to Krupp and a new report by real estate company JLL.

Such experiential visits to retail centers grew 19.2% in the third quarter from a year before and is up 54.2% in the past two years, according to JLL.

Betsy White of eXp Realty in Half Moon Bay represented La Petite Baleen in the Rohnert Park lease transaction.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.