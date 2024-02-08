Ross Dress For Less launches annual fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

An annual in-store campaign through Ross Dress for Less will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin starting later this week.

A news release from the nonprofit said it is partnering with Ross to launch a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Thrive” in which shoppers can make a monetary donation during checkout to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The program, now in its 10th year, will last through March 3.

The news release said all of the funds raised will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs with 80% of the proceeds going to the clubs in Sonoma and Marin counties.

The news release also stated that Ross will match the first $400,000 raised.

“(This year) marks our tenth annual in-store fundraiser to benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs. The funds raised will directly help kids at Clubs nationwide by supporting Power Hour, a homework tutoring program, nationally sponsored by Ross,” Matt Young, group senior vice president with Ross Stores, said in a statement. “We are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs and look forward to coming together with our customers and associates to ‘Help Local Kids Thrive.’”

More than 7,700 youth were served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin in 2023, according to the news release.

Michelle Heery, chief development officer with Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, said

the campaign helps raise awareness about Boys & Girls Clubs and the advocacy work it does for students.

“Our young people were struggling academically before the pandemic,” Heery said. “We know that our school partners are working harder than ever to help them catch up and there just isn’t enough time in the day. So by extending a kid’s learning time after school, we know we’re helping them get the support they need from a caring adult while their parents are still working.”

