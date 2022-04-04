Rural Napa County lags in affordable housing development

Apartments and affordable housing aren't being built in the rural Napa County wine country areas at a pace that California wants to see.

The state required the county to make room for 180 homes for all income levels in the unincorporated area from 2015 to 2023. The county recently did its annual check-up to see if the homes are actually being built.

Napa County has issued building permits for 175 rural homes during this time span. At first glance, it would seem to be close to meeting the mandate.

But 81 of the 180 homes are supposed to be for low-income residents. The county has issued only 20 building permits for homes that meet these affordability standards.

State housing mandates for rural Napa County pose a challenge. County laws promote city-centered growth while leaving rural areas for farms, wineries, woodlands and views.

"Housing does not belong in the unincorporated area for the most part, where the primary goal is to protect as much ag and open space as possible," Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.

There are exceptions, such as the rural communities of Angwin, Circle Oaks, Berryessa Estates and Berryessa Highlands. But these date back for decades.

One problem is the county counted on 140 affordable housing units being built at Napa Pipe. That project at the former industrial site near the Napa River and a city of Napa business park is moving forward at a slower pace than anticipated.

What happens if Napa County fails to see those remaining affordable homes built by 2023?

Morrison said the state can penalize a community for failing to submit an acceptable housing plan. The state Housing and Community Development Department in 2014 certified Napa County's 2015-23 plan that left room for those low-income homes.

"Local cities and counties can plan for and facilitate housing construction, but cannot guarantee its development," Morrison said.

So Napa County appears to have met its current requirements. Counties and cities that don't can see their ability to secure state housing, transportation and other funds reduced or eliminated.

Now the county faces the upcoming 2023-31 housing cycle. It must come up with a plan for the next eight years to meet its latest state housing mandate or face potential penalties.

Adding to the challenge, the latest mandate for the unincorporated area is for 1,014 homes in various affordability categories.

Three local cities have agreed to shoulder most of the unincorporated county's burden for the next eight years, even though they have their own housing mandates to meet. Napa will take 730 homes, American Canyon 176 and St. Helena two.

That leaves the county needing to find room for 106 homes in the unincorporated area over the next eight years.

California recently rejected Los Angeles' housing plan for the next state-mandated cycle. It told the city to rezone by October for 255,000 new homes or risk losing access to affordable housing grants.

"That just underscores the seriousness of our plan," Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

Napa County has been working for months on a housing plan that should be finished by January. It is considering such sites as properties at Silverado, along Foster Road, in the Carneros area and at the state's Napa State Hospital property.

The county is looking for rural sites with water and sewer availability that are outside of high wildfire risk areas and the agricultural preserve. The sites should be located near transit and jobs.

One thing the county can't do is simply use Napa Pipe over again. It must find additional sites and convince the state that housing has a legitimate chance of being built there.

"The amount of housing legislation adopted by Sacramento over the last three years is enormous," Morrison said. "These new rules are very complicated."

The Napa County Board of Supervisors discussed the housing numbers at its March 22 meeting.