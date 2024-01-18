Sale of deteriorating Napa County Fairgrounds to Calistoga up for county approval

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is poised to approve a deal to sell the 70.6-acre Napa County Fairgrounds to the city of Calistoga, about 10 months after a similar deal fell apart.

The details of the deal — which was negotiated in closed meetings throughout about half of 2023 — haven’t yet been publicly revealed. But local media outlets have reported that, according to anonymous sources with knowledge of the deal, the agreed-upon sale price will be $2 million.

That aligns with a previous $2 million offer made by the city’s negotiating team, according to a Calistoga Tribune report in September.

Both the county supervisors and the Calistoga City Council will need to approve the deal. The supervisors were originally set to take up the item Jan. 9, but it was delayed.

The reported sale price is considerably lower than the $15.9 million the county and city agreed to in late 2022. But to pay for that, two-thirds of Calistoga voters would have needed to approve a special tax on themselves. Instead, they resoundingly rejected the tax March 7, 2023, and the deal subsequently unraveled.

Many Calistoga residents have long called for the restoration of the deteriorating property, which used to host the Napa County Fair and events such as car races, horse shows and concerts.

But residents have also asked the city to not overpay for the property.

Calistoga Mayor Donald Williams previously told the supervisors that the prior sale had failed because the price was too high. But he said there was still considerable interest in acquiring the property, which he referred to as integral to life in Calistoga for almost a century.

