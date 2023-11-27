San Anselmo in Marin County advances gas station ban

San Anselmo will permanently ban new or expanded gas stations in town.

The council voted unanimously to advance the ban at a meeting on Nov. 14. The vote is the first reading of the ordinance. The council will take a final vote at an upcoming meeting.

The town passed a temporary ban on new and expanded gas stations in 2022, establishing a 45-day moratorium on the approval of new or expanded gas station uses.

In March, the council extended the ordinance for 10 months and 15 days. In January, the temporary urgency ordinance was extended for a year. The ordinance was set to expire in January 2024.

Mayor Steve Burdo said the town's population had remained fairly static.

"I don't see a need for there to be an expansion of any gas stations," Burdo said. "I think the number of gas stations we have is adequate."

Councilmember Eileen Burke said she had some concern that bans could result in people driving further for gas, though she was supportive of the climate goals.

"I am concerned about unintended consequences," she said. "But I don't think this is something we can't reverse."

The original temporary ban came following an incomplete application filed earlier in the year to add two new filling stations at the Gas and Shop station at 750 Sir Francis Drake Blvd.

In San Anselmo, there are three gas stations in town: two eight-pump stations at the Gas and Shop and at Circle K at 930 Sir Francis Drake Blvd.; and a four-pump station at Fara's Auto, 98 Sir Francis Drake Blvd.

In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom set new climate goals calling for all vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035.

Petaluma became the first city in the nation to ban new gas stations last year. It was followed by Cotati, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park.

In Marin, Novato and Fairfax are the only other Marin cities to adopt bans.

Novato amended its ordinance earlier this year to allow the city's 12 gas stations to be repaired or rebuilt. Fairfax's ban was delayed in 2022 for revisions and was verified by a vote last month.

In San Anselmo, the Town Council adopted a climate action plan in 2019, which set goals such as reducing vehicle emissions and increasing renewable energy through 2030.

Councilmember Tarrell Kullaway said there was a clear climate-change impact to stopping the development of a new station.

"By their very nature, they are hazardous," she said. "Even after they are shut down, they leach toxins into the groundwater for 30 to 40 years after they are created."

Town Attorney Megan Acevedo said there have been gas stations in the town since the 1920s. Some have led to fuel hydrocarbon leaks and required remediation. Leaking underground fuel tanks can contaminate soil, groundwater, surface water or affect indoor air space, a staff report said.

Acevedo said there were no active leaking sites in town. The town currently has three active underground tank sites where current gas stations are located. There is no active hazardous waste cases associated with former gas stations.

The town collects approximately $122,000 from fuel and service sales tax and $63,000 from Measure D sales tax related to the stations.