San Anselmo in Marin County advances rent-control ordinance

The San Anselmo Town Council has narrowly advanced a rent-control ordinance in an initial vote.

At its meeting on March 26, the council voted 3-2 in favor of passing the ordinance, which would cap annual increases at 5% or 60% of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.

Councilmembers Tarrell Kullaway, Alexis Fineman and Steve Burdo voted in favor. Councilmembers Eileen Burke and Brian Colbert were opposed.

According to the ordinance, rent may be increased one time per year unless allowed by a fair return petition. The rent cap applies to properties with three or more dwellings on the same parcel, or contiguous parcels under common ownership. A property owner cannot charge a tenant for utilities in addition to rent.

A second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for April 9. If passed, the ordinance would take effect 30 days following the vote.

Burdo said the ordinance made reasonable concessions to landlords, but also protects vulnerable renters.

"I think we've done a good job meeting people where they're at. I think we've really listened. And I think it's time for us to move forward," he said.

Burke said rent control is a divisive subject that would ultimately be determined by ballot vote. She said the root of the issue is housing affordability and expressed doubts that a rent-control ordinance would solve it.

"Part of our job is to think long term. And some of what I think we're doing with this rent ordinance is thinking very short term," she said.

Colbert also said the issue deserves to be put to a vote.

He said his opposition to rent control, generally, was that it would disincentivize the creation of new housing and could lead to rental stock being taken off the market. These consequences would be more prevalent in San Anselmo, he said, because of its many mom-and-pop owners.

"I don't think rent control is the answer," Colbert said.

Some criticized the ordinance as going too far.

Tim Ecke, a Fairfax resident who owns a five-residence rental property in San Anselmo, said the development of the ordinance was convoluted.

"You've got the toughest rent control in Marin County," he said. "I'm just really worried about the next step you're going to go into, which is the just cause."

Others lauded the effort as essential.

Curt Reis, a San Anselmo renter and co-chair of the Marin Democratic Socialists of America, said that in the absence of an ordinance, rent increases were compelling people to move.

"People are getting forced out every month. We can't afford more delays," he said.

The Town Council first discussed rent stabilization and tenant protections at a meeting on June 21. The council gave direction to staff to prepare an ordinance at a meeting on Jan. 9.

The ordinance would be retroactive to the base rent on June 21, 2023. For tenancies that began after that date, the base rent would be what was charged upon initial occupancy.

Landlords may file a fair return petition if they are seeking to raise rent above the limit. A planning director or designee would hear petitions. Considerations include changes in property taxes, capital improvements, insurance costs and repairs.

Owners or tenants could appeal the decision to the Planning Commission. Its decision would be considered final, but it could be challenged in court.

Tenants could also bring legal action against landlords in court and could be entitled to damages.

There will likely be fees associated with the appeal and review process. The council plans to return at a later date to set potential prices and the foundation of a rental registry.

Exemptions to rent control include dwellings constructed after 1995; deed-restricted affordable housing; single-family homes and condominiums; hotels; dormitories; medical and residential care facilities; in-law units; and properties with one or two dwellings.

An undecided facet of the rent-control debate is a just-cause-for-eviction ordinance, which would limit a landlord's ability to terminate a lease.

In Larkspur, voters narrowly affirmed the city's rent-control ordinance during the March primary. The ordinance caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 7%, whichever is lower. The rent-control ordinance was intended to take effect on Oct. 6, but was postponed during the referendum process.

In Fairfax, a rent-control ordinance capped increases at 75% of the regional consumer price index and no greater than 5%. An initiative will be considered by voters on Nov. 5 to repeal rent control.

The state's rent-control bill, Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act, caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is lower. The law expires on Jan. 1, 2030.

California's Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act prohibits local rent-control regulations on properties constructed after 1995. Detached homes and condominiums are also exempt from rent control.