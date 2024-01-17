San Anselmo progresses toward possible rent-control ordinance

San Anselmo officials are working to refine a potential rent-control ordinance for the town.

The Town Council, having asked the staff in October to prepare a potential framework for an ordinance, discussed the issue at its meeting Jan. 9. Some members said they might be amenable an ordinance with a rent increase cap of approximately 5% a year, but some suggested a lower cap. The ordinance would only apply to triplexes, or buildings with three or more dwellings.

Town Manager David Donery said staff would likely return as early as February with more refined details based on the council's guidance. Officials are also developing a just-cause-for-eviction ordinance.

"We could come back with an iterative ordinance, another draft ordinance, put in the pieces we're sort of together on and have another discussion about the pieces we're sort of still struggling with," Donery said.

San Anselmo Mayor Eileen Burke said a rent increase cap at approximately 5% would be her choice.

"I think that's the simplest way to do it," Burke said. "If there isn't a reasonable rate of return there is eviction problems."

Councilmember Alexis Fineman said a rent increase cap of 3% a year would be a better number and would address issues related to seniors and new development.

"There's more renters than there are landlords in town," she said.

Rent-control efforts elsewhere in Marin remain unsettled.

In Larkspur, voters will decide on the March 5 ballot whether the city moves forward with a rent stabilization ordinance passed by the Town Council last year. The ordinance caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 7%, whichever is lower. The rent-control ordinance was intended to take effect on Oct. 6, but was postponed during the referendum process.

Another citizens' initiative on rent control was submitted to the city on Dec. 12. It would cap increases at 60% of the consumer price index or 3%.

In Fairfax, a rent-control ordinance capped increases at 75% of the regional consumer price index and no greater than 5%. But in August, the town certified a citizens' ballot initiative that seeks to repeal the town's rent-control and just-cause-for-eviction ordinances. The initiative will be considered by voters on Nov. 5.

The state's rent control bill, Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act, caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is lower. The state law expires on Jan. 1, 2030.

California's Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act prohibits local rent-control regulations on properties constructed after 1995. Detached homes and condominiums are also exempt from rent control.