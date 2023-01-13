San Francisco Bay Area inflation eases to 4.9% in December

Inflation in overall consumer prices for the San Francisco Bay Area cooled last month, slipping to the lowest growth rate for all of last year, helped by falling gasoline and natural-gas prices, according to federal data out Thursday.

The consumer price index for the region for all items was up 4.9% from a year before, but the annual growth rate was down from 6% in October and the peak of 6.8% in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Between October and December, the pace of inflation eased by 0.3% in the agency’s bi-monthly measure of the urban Bay Area, defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

Bay Area relief from rapidly rising prices mirrors an easing of inflation nationwide since mid-year.

Driving the year-over-year Bay Area price growth were food prices and energy. When those historically volatile categories are factored out, Bay Area inflation was 4% for 2022, up from 2.8% in 2021.

Food prices last year were up 10.2% from 2021. Prices at restaurants and other places where meals and snacks are consumed away from home were up 9.5% over 12 months. Food to be eaten at home had 10.7% price growth.

A trend in the first two years of the pandemic had seen prices rising for restaurant dining not as fast as food to be eaten at home — 19.6% since 2019 for dining out, compared with 27.9% for dining in, according to the data.

The San Francisco Bay Area consumer price index for all goods decreased to an annual growth rate of 4.9% for November–December 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. It was the second decline in consumer price inflation since the peak of 6.8% in June 2022. These data aren’t seasonally adjusted. (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics image)

But the latest figures suggest that gap may be closing in the Bay Area. Inflation for food eaten away from home was 1.1% between October and December, while food bought for dining at home was up just 0.7% in those two months.

“The slower rate of inflation is likely more an issue of restaurants’ getting more competitive as demand has faded,” said Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.

Bay Area energy prices eased in the past six months, finishing last year with 5.3% growth from 2021 after skyrocketing nearly 54% from mid-2019 pre-pandemic though June of last year, when California gas prices peaked. Annual price jumps of 18.4% for electricity and 14.7% for natural gas service were offset by a 5.2% decline for gasoline, the data said.

Gasoline prices for the urban Bay Area counties were down by 25% since October, while natural gas was down 6.8% in that period.

“Looks like fuel has found a new stable point,” Eyler said. “And when spring/summer comes again, prices will move back up.”

But those price declines for motor fuel and natural gas could be short-lived if the Ukraine crisis and related sanctions on Russian petroleum continue, Eyler noted.

"That specter remains in the fuel markets, though demand should be fading a bit for flights as the economy slows a bit,“ Eyler said.

Indeed, gasoline and natural gas prices in the Golden State have been heading back up since mid-December. The Bay Area average was $4.27 a gallon for gasoline on Jan. 9 but still 38 cents below the price a year ago, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.