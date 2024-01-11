San Francisco Bay Area prices ease in late 2023 for 1st time in 12 months

Pullbacks at gas pumps in the San Francisco Bay Area helped prices overall in the region to come down slightly for the first time in 12 months, but what consumers are paying across all goods and services at the end of 2023 continued to rise, albeit at a slower rate, according to federal figures released Thursday.

The overall consumer price index for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties decreased 0.4% in November and December, the first move into negative for the region since a 0.3% dip a year before, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The regional index isn’t seasonally adjusted.

The latest two-month decrease was influenced by lower gasoline prices, according to the regional commissioner, Chris Rosenlund. Consumer fuel prices in the region last month were down 15.3% from October and 7.1% from November, the agency estimated.

San Francisco’s average for regular unleaded gasoline Thursday was $4.83 a gallon, down from $4.93 a week before, $4.84 a month ago and $4.57 a year ago, according to motorist club AAA. In the North Bay, the average Thursday was $4.80 in Napa County, $4.78 in Sonoma County, $4.74 in Marin County and $4.57 in Solano County, up over 12 months from $4.54, $4.49, $4.50 and $4.32, respectively.

But the level of overall Bay Area prices was up 2.6% in December from a year before, the slowest rate of annual growth since 1.6% in February 2021 and down substantially from the 6.8% yearly pace in mid-2022.

The statistics bureau noted key factors in the annual regional price growth were food prices overall, up 2.0%, and energy prices, 6.0%, largely higher electricity costs (up 14.1%). When the often volatile food and energy categories are taken out, Bay Area prices rose 2.5% over the year.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.