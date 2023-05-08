San Francisco coworking firm plans to open San Rafael site

The team behind a 10,000-square-foot coworking center set to open next month in San Rafael want to replicate what they learned through the pandemic from its smaller flexible office center near San Francisco’s Marina District.

About $2 million in improvements are underway at AvantSpace’s second location, at 835 Fifth Ave. The warehouse-turned-offices is the former home of Palisades Hospitality Group, which still owns the building and has relocated its hotel and restaurant management business headquarters to 625 Redwood Highway in San Rafael.

AvantSpace founders are Josh Breuner and his brother Sean. The two of them started AvantStay, a Los Angeles-based vacation rental company launched in 2017. It has raised $680 million in funding in the past three years and has over 300 properties it leases around the world. Sean Breuner is CEO of AvantStay, and Josh Breuner had been in a business development leadership role before taking the helm of the coworking venture.

“In hospitality and commercial real estate, there is this trend toward transient occupancy, and that is a niche we have targeted in the past 10 years,” Josh Breuner said.

AvantSpace is the latest addition to the North Bay’s growing list of coworking centers in Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties over the past decade. Other large newcomers to the region are the 24,000-square-foot SOMO Cowork, which opened last fall at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, Regus’ 18,000-square-foot Spaces at First Street Napa in 2020, WeWork’s 35,000-square-foot Mill Valley site in 2019 and Pacific Workplaces reopening of 13,000 square feet of suites in The Exchange building in Larkspur in 2019.

AvantSpace wants to start moving in its first San Rafael members June 1. Vice President of Operations Francesca Huson said the intent is to build membership at the new site to 160 members, double the roster of the San Francisco site opened four years ago this month.

“We’ve been searching for a second location since before the pandemic,” Huson said.

Bay Area locales the company continues to scout include Napa, Mountain View, Hillsborough, Berkeley and areas of Oakland. Those cities fit AvantSpace’s business model for “neighborhood coworking,” offering an option within walking distance of members’ homes and in places traditionally served by tiny converted shop spaces.

That was the idea behind AvantSpace’s San Francisco location. A $2 million renovation transformed a historic 6,000-square-foot building in the Cow Hollow neighborhood across the street from PlumpJack Group’s 110-year-old Balboa Café into high-end office space with a boutique feel. That’s what AvantSpace co-founder Josh Breuner attributes to the San Francisco site maintaining at least 65% occupancy during the pandemic, at a time when only a quarter to half of San Francisco office space was used amid vacillating employer approaches to remote and hybrid work schedules.

“While we definitely felt the pain, we were able to fight through the pandemic,” Breuner said. “And that was enough to keep us excited about the future and looking for the next phase.”

The sense of community is what serial entrepreneur Thornton Schaaf appreciated while a member of AvantSpace’s San Francisco center, and it’s something he’s looking forward to when the Marin location opens. Schaaf and his wife, Sarah, frequented five coworking centers in the City by the Bay after she started Headnote, legal accounts receivables automation and digital payments company, in 2016. Flexible workplaces that startup used include ones operated by chains Regus and WeWork and by independents Hub SoMa, Runway and AvantSpace.

“AvantSpace had the best qualities of all of them,” Thornton Schaaf said. “I was pleased to see that the build out of the Marin space is going to have the same cozy but sophisticated feel that I liked.”

Hub SoMa, a South of Market coworking facility that has since closed, had that feel, Schaaf said, but lacked the flexibility to use private offices and conference rooms, rather than just long communal desks. At the AvantSpace in the city, the outdoor deck was a key feature he appreciated, something paralleled in San Rafael via natural light coming in through the lofty atrium.

The Schaafs sold Headnote in 2020 and continued working for the new owner a couple of years. During the pandemic, they moved to Marin County. Now his new company Pow Inc. is testing ideas for a regulatory compliance service for payment technology providers, and Sarah Schaaf is coaching CEOs of startups. They’ve been on the hunt for a workplace outside the home. He had looked into WeWork’s 20,000-square-foot Mill Valley location but ended up touring small offices in San Anselmo closer to home.

Coworking centers are an outgrowth of executive suites, which typically offer short-term leases for individual offices, the coworking movement took off during the dot-com era in the late 1990s in technology-focused clusters of companies of urban areas such as San Francisco’s South of Market and London’s Soho.

As the name suggests, coworking differs from pay-as-you go suites by fostering a collaborative environment among the users, and common features have been open shared spaces and communal tables.

In suburban areas such as the North Bay, coworking centers have attracted teleworkers, startup executives and longtime “solopreneurs.”

AvantSpace markets itself as in the “pocket of attainable space” with pricing 50% — 75% more than WeWork’s but half the price of ultra-high-end social club-esque workplaces like NeueHouse, Breuner said.

Virtual office (mail service) in Marin is $100 a month. Five-, 10-day and unlimited passes are $225 and $350 monthly. Access to both company locations is another $50. Private offices start at $2,150 monthly. Hourly or 15-minute desk and office rentals are also available.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.