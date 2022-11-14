North Bay firms struggle with escalating power bills

If the 2023 PG&E general rate case is approved by the state Public Utilities Commission as submitted, the average bundled rates would increase by these amounts next year:

After getting hit with rate hikes earlier this year, commercial and agricultural customers throughout PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California face possible increases of 20% next year.

The hike could have a painful impact on businesses, leaving them with potentially smaller profit margins at a time when every dollar counts in this challenging and uncertain post-COVID economy.

“We burn through a lot of electricity,” said David Jablons, who with wife, Tamara Hicks, owns Tomales Farmstead Creamery in Marin County.

“We do have an agricultural break from PG&E, but that is definitely going to be threatened by these proposed price increases. That is a problem. There is no profit margin in small scale agriculture and we are small scale agriculture.”

Michael Wara, director of the Climate and Energy Policy at Stanford University's Woods Institute for the Environment said the question businesses in wine country need to ask is: How important is it to have power that is reliable, especially during harvest, versus having it be more affordable?

“PG&E in particular is proposing a number of things like undergrounding (utilities). It’s very expensive, but it will be reliable energy in high wind events like fire weather. That has to be paid for,” Wara said. “I’m assuming no one wants to sacrifice safety.”

While he admits there is not consensus about undergrounding wires, people do agree they want reliable power. What needs to be discussed by the utility and regulators, he said, is how rates hikes are having an adverse effect on business.

“We are moving into a new world of rates where electricity has been a smaller piece of their cost structure and now is maybe becoming a larger piece. I don't think that is going away,” Wara said. “Businesses need to think about how they can adapt to minimize their costs and be more resilient.”

The California Public Utilities Commission will decide what, if any, rate increase PG&E can implement. Public hearings were conducted earlier in the year. However, people may submit comments online to the CPUC as long as the case is active

PG&E commercial customers in the North Bay Sonoma County: 15,891 Solano County: 8,624 Marin County: 7,476 Napa County: 5,161 Total: 37,152 Source: PG&E

Feeling the pinch

“Businesses are hanging on and they are seeing sales either flat or increasing, but the net profit is smaller because the cost of everything is increasing. This (PG&E rate increase) is just one more layer,” said Joanne Webster, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

She is also co-chair of Marin Council of Chambers, which is comprised of the 11 chambers in the county.

Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, jokingly wonders if one day we’ll be paying $150 for a pizza because that is what it will take for a pizzeria to make a profit after paying all of its bills.

“Collectively, it’s a much different landscape out there. Our businesses are doing everything they can to absorb the costs so they don’t have that $150 pizza,” Smith said. “I talked to some restaurant owners who say this may be a banner year in sales, but a bad year in profits.”

A number of North Bay businesses shared their PG&E rate increase stories with the North Bay Business Journal:

Archer Hotel Napa said its gas and electric bills increased by about 40% from September 2018 to September 2022.

Skin care manufacturer and retailer Juice Beauty saw its PG&E bill go up 25% from September 2021 to September 2022 at its headquarters and warehouse in Petaluma.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa estimates a 20% increase in PG&E costs from fiscal year 2019 to this fiscal year.

Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in Napa was paying about $3,000 a month to PG&E a few years ago, and now it’s nearly double that amount.

In just electricity costs, Tomales Farmstead Creamery paid $18,000 in 2021 from March to October. This year during that same span the PG&E bill came to $22,500. (The goat dairy-cheesemaker uses propane for gas.)

While Allison Hallum, general manager of three downtown Napa restaurants (Eiko’s, Eiko’s at Oxbow and Napa Noodles) did not share her PG&E bill numbers, she didn’t hide her frustration.

“I can’t really change what I am doing. I can’t not have the air conditioning on, I can’t not cook, I can’t not have lights on,” she said. “Whatever they are going to charge me they are going to charge me. They get to do whatever they want.”

In the past year, she has raised her prices by about 10% to help offset all of the added costs she has incurred.