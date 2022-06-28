San Francisco’s Meyers Law Group leases Marin County office space

San Francisco-based Meyers Law Group PC is opening a Marin County office.

The firm has signed a lease for 1,889 square feet at Shoreline Office Center in Mill Valley, according to facility owner Basin Street Properties. The deal was one of seven new leases there in the last 12 months, totaling 60,624 square feet.

Meyers Law Group specializes in bankruptcy, insolvency, out-of-court workouts and business reorganization. The latter practice focuses on representing commercial debtors, asset purchasers, creditors and creditors’ committees in Chapter 11 cases. The firm was founded in 2007.

“Shoreline Office Center is an outstanding location for Meyers Law Group to thrive,” stated Kyle Young, North Bay leasing director at Basin Street Properties, about the Marin County location. "They’re minutes from San Francisco while enjoying the benefit of being on the water in Marin. The recent opening of Club Evexia in Building A, the Sausalito Bike Trail running past the front door and Muir Woods just a short drive away provides a wealth of reenergizing outlets for their team.”

David Walwyn of Meridian Commercial represented Meyers Law Group in the lease deal. Haden Ongaro and Alisa Belew of Newmark represented Basin Street Properties, a Reno, Nevada-based company that was founded in Petaluma in 1974.