San Marin High School’s STEM Center is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

The newly completed Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Center at San Marin High School, located at 15 San Marin Drive in the Novato Unified School District, is not a typical high school science lab.

It closely replicates professional work environments students will encounter in the future should they choose careers in these disciplines by offering a project-based science and math curriculum that allows students to develop their critical thinking skills through scientific experiments and by solving real-world problems.

This 18,000 square foot building, built at a cost of $11.8 million, was intentionally designed and constructed by the project team of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects and BHH Construction.

San Marin’s STEM Center includes 10 classrooms and laboratories, with some situated in pairs with operational partition dividers, as well as student break-out spaces, group study areas along with staff support space.

The layout and flexibility of these spaces is meant to inspire collaboration and connection. The operable partitions provide opportunities for team teaching and large group projects, along with presentations and discussions, while corridor windows allow all students to see projects being conducted inside the labs. Spacious hallways help facilitate additional space for students and teachers to meet before and after class.

Lab casework, finishes and utilities were purposely chosen to replicate those often found in professional laboratories. This project also made use of natural lighting and ventilation, as well as low-flow plumbing fixtures, energy-efficient lighting and mechanical systems.

The STEM center was constructed as solar-ready.