San Rafael approves citywide plan for economic development

Three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted online shopping and remote work from options to requirements for many people in San Rafael.

Fewer employees were grabbing coffee from downtown cafes on the way to work, or buying gifts at boutiques near the office during breaks. As many businesses downsized or closed offices, retailers, restaurateurs and other service professionals suffered, said Micah Hinkle, San Rafael's director of economic development.

"It's all connected," Hinkle said.

In the aftermath, the city has produced an "economic development strategic plan" known as BEAR — for its focus on business expansion, attraction and retention. The plan, San Rafael's first citywide economic strategy, earned City Council approval on May 15.

"The goal of this plan is giving the city a playbook on how to invest in housing, commercial and industrial development," Hinkle said. "It's about, how do we bring more businesses into San Rafael to develop and invest in our community, creating overall economic vitality, but also creating job opportunities?"

In June, the city hired Kosmont Companies for $157,590 using pandemic relief money to develop the plan. The consulting group worked with the city and the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce to produce the document.

The strategic plan is recommending 32 actions for the city to explore over the next five years to help accomplish goals in seven target areas. The recommendations are based on survey results as well as feedback received from community meetings that began in the fall.

Hinkle said the city's plan built off of the "Marin Economic Vitality Strategic Plan," which the Marin County Board of Supervisors approved in August. The county plan was produced by the Marin Economic Forum and the consulting group James Gollub Associates.

"I think it's great that the city approved an economic strategy," said Mike Blakeley, chief executive officer of the Marin Economic Forum. "Especially a city like San Rafael that relies heavily on sales tax revenue to fund its services."

About 90% of the city's revenue comes from taxes. The majority, about 52%, is sales tax revenue. About 37% is property taxes and the remainder is a combination of franchise, business and transient occupancy taxes.

Blakeley said he hopes to collaborate with the city as it begins developing and considering some of the recommended actions. He said many of the goals outlined are consistent with the county's plan.

In addition to the BEAR program, other actions are already in the works, including a partnership with the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce to help revive the Downtown Business Improvement District.

Part of that plan will explore the viability of shifting the district to a property-based improvement district, enabling city officials to engage the landlords as well as business owners to support cleaning, security, marketing and other improvements downtown.

Joanne Webster, president and chief executive officer of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is proud to partner with the city. She called the new strategy a "welcomed foundation" to build upon.

"Though this is not directly spelled out in the report, we will continue to advocate for the beautification of our business districts, finding support for those that are unhoused and creating housing so that employees can work within the city they work," Webster said. "We believe these items align with the strategic plan that the council accepted last week."

While there are more empty storefronts due to the pandemic strain, Ken Hira, president of Kosmont Companies, said the good thing is the city's retail vacancy rate is not too bad. The city's retail space represents about 38% of the county's inventory. Out of 5 million square feet of retail space, 3.2% of that is vacant, he said. Office space, on the other hand, has a vacancy rate of about 13%, he said. The industrial market is below 1% vacancy.

Hira said today's consumers are changing, which is driving the recommended land use, policy and community recommendations outlined in the plan.

"Consumers," Hira said, "they're looking for experiential retail, they're looking for restaurants, they're looking for entertainment, some of which you have."

Leigh Bakhtiari, owner of City Carpets, and co-owner of the Harbor Center, said revitalization needs to come in the form of diversification of industries across the city, as well as more consumer and government support for retailers and small business owners.

"What happened to the bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades that used to exist in Marin? What about local hardware stores? Specialty retailers?" said Bakhtiari, a Chamber of Commerce board member. "So many people get all they need from Costco or Amazon because of convenience. Having items delivered directly to the home became requisite during COVID and many people forgot how important it is to support small businesses."