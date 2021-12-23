San Rafael-based leadership group names a director

Scott Peterson has joined a San Rafael based group supporting nonprofits and volunteerism as its director of Learning and Leadership.

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership stated Peterson most recently worked with Leadership for Educational Equity, in supporting teachers and school leaders.

“Having spent my career in nonprofits and in learning and development, I am so excited to join a respected leader like CVNL to support organizations and individuals in achieving greater impact in their communities,” said Peterson. “I’m hoping that our learning programs will attract new CVNL members and support professional growth for leaders at all stages of the careers in 2022.”

Said Patricia Murillo, chief programs officer at CVNL, "We are thrilled to have Scott join our team as the Director of Learning & Leadership! He brings a rich background in building learning programs that centers on the best of adult learning methodology. We know he'll continue to do great things for the nonprofit sector at CVNL."

Among CVNL activities, it stated it provides preparedness training and serve as an Emergency Volunteer Center (EVC), overseeing spontaneous volunteers and donations for Napa, Marin, Solano, and Sonoma Counties in the aftermath of a disaster.