San Rafael Chamber of Commerce names next CEO

The San Rafael Chamber of Commerce has announced a successor to its departing president and chief executive officer.

Karen Strolia, a longtime leader in Marin nonprofits serving homeless residents, will replace Joanne Webster starting Dec. 4. Webster is vacating the post after about nine years to head the North Bay Leadership Council, a regional business advocacy organization.

"I have worked with Karen in different capacities throughout the years and have witnessed the meaningful impact she has had in the community," Webster said in an email. "Her leadership, vision and empathy have been a staple of her career and those values will translate seamlessly within this organization. The Chamber is in excellent hands with Karen and its future is very bright."

Strolia is coming from the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Marin, a nonprofit that provides programs and services for residents in poverty. She has been the chief operating officer since August 2022.

Prior to joining St. Vincent, Strolia was the senior director of the Downtown Streets Team for six years, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The Downtown Streets Team provides work experience and social services to people who are homeless or struggling to find secure housing.

Strolia, who lives in San Rafael, said she does not have a business background, but she launched a mobile shower program for Marin County's homeless residents. The effort involved connecting with business owners and local officials as well as the homeless community.

"While I've never had my own business, or a brick-and-mortar, that program very much had the same type of characteristics," Strolia said. "It took persistence, tenacity, partnership and collaboration, core elements I know our business community needs to thrive."

"When businesses thrive, the whole community thrives," Strolia said. "I'm really excited to be a part of that."

Strolia earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of California at Berkeley. She is pursuing her master's degree in business administration at the university.

Carol Parks, chair of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce board, said Strolia is the right fit for the job.

"Karen's dedication and experience within the San Rafael community will make this a seamless transition that will bring immediate results," Parks said in an email. "The Board feels that Karen will help drive the needs of our local businesses and create programs that drive a strong economic environment."