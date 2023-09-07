San Rafael council supports electric vehicle strategy to advance climate goals

The San Rafael City Council is throwing its support behind a proposed electric vehicle strategy designed to help the city meet its climate goals.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the report on the "electric vehicle acceleration strategy," a two-year work plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"I think this plan makes a ton of sense," Councilmember Rachel Kertz said.

"I think it's ambitious, but I do appreciate the fact that there's so many partners in our community who are also working on the same path forward," Kertz said. "So this is a hill we're going to need to climb together."

The EV strategy is part of the city's climate action priorities workplan.

The city has met a 21% reduction in emissions from its 1990 baseline levels, according to a greenhouse gas inventory and reduction strategy annual report. The city's target is 40% reduction.

Cory Bytof said the electric vehicle strategy is a priority because more than 60% of the city's GHG emissions come from gas vehicles.

Bytof said that more than 30% of the estimated emissions reductions in the climate change action plan are projected to come from transitioning gas-powered vehicles to zero-emission vehicles, typically in the form of electric vehicles, or EVs.

The work plan includes developing a fleet replacement plan to transition the city to all zero-emission vehicles. The program also includes coordinating with public utilities to prepare the grid.

With a statewide goal of ending the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, county officials have teamed up to think of ways to get ahead. The Marin Climate and Energy Partnership created the Marin County Electric Vehicle Acceleration Strategy, a countywide plan to guide EV adoption.

In some cases, Bytof said recommendations in the countywide strategy have already been completed in San Rafael, such as the adoption of green building reach codes, and requiring more electric vehicle charger installations in new construction.

The city's plan has 20 actions listed. Of those, 11 are new.

"We decided to focus on the near-term only, instead of looking out three to five, seven years," Bytof said.

"This is a rapidly changing technology and area and it made more sense to really hone in ... what are we going to do in the next couple years, what are we really going to focus our energy on," Bytof said.

Efforts that are underway include promoting EV rebates and making EVs and charging more equitable, Bytof said.

Miles Smith, a member of the Sustainable San Rafael advocacy group, said he applauds the city's effort.

"We really see access to EVs being an economic issue, an environmental issue, an equity issue and a health issue," he said. "So for all those reasons, we see it's super important to have all of the San Rafael community to be able to access EVs."

Kertz recommended that staff work with the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce and local dealerships to inform their customers about rebates and discounts.

Vice Mayor Maika Llorens Gulati said the equity piece is important.

"And I think this plan accomplished that," Llorens Gulati said.

Councilmember Eli Hill pointed out that according to the staff report, a majority of emissions come from transportation, and of that, 80% is from personal vehicles.

"EV, I think stands out as one of the main priorities we go after, which is why we're investing so much in our EV strategy," Hill said.

Hill said from an equity lens, the plan is "thoughtful."

"It's the right thing to do," he said.

"There are so many folks in our community who could be left behind on this, so I appreciate making certain that we're not just saying it, but that we're taking actions that lead towards an outcome," Hill said.