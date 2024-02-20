San Rafael critics fault shopping mall housing environmental report

Critics of the proposed redevelopment of the Northgate mall in San Rafael say a draft environmental impact report of the project failed to fully consider disruptions on the community.

Residents said the project, which proposes a mix of 1,422 new homes with shops and restaurants, would create more severe disturbances in areas of traffic, noise, emissions and emergency access than the report suggests.

Addressing the San Rafael Planning Commission at a public hearing on Feb. 13, residents urged officials to take a closer look as it prepares the final environmental impact report. The report is a project study required by the California Environmental Quality Act.

"I support mixed-use redevelopment of the mall with housing. I think it's the right thing," said Shirley Fischer, a longtime resident and member of the nonprofit Responsible Growth in Marin. "But there are a number of environmental impacts that need to be mitigated."

Chief among the concerns is traffic. The draft analysis compares the proposed project against a baseline, which in this case assumes a fully leased mall.

Critics said that is an unfair comparison, specifically as it relates to measuring the total daily trips to and from the mall by employees and shoppers versus the possible sum of future tenants, shoppers and employees.

Citizens also said the draft EIR does not consider nearby infrastructure projects, such as a proposed roundabout at the northbound Highway 101 offramp interchange at the Manuel T. Freitas Parkway.

The session was designed for planners to collect comments only on the draft EIR. Comments can still be submitted in writing through 5 p.m. March 5.

Mall owners Merlone Geier propose that the 20-year construction project proceed in two phases on the 45-acre site west of Highway 101.

Phase one would include the construction of 822 apartments in three buildings and another 100 for-sale townhomes. One building would house 96 designated low-income apartments.

Phase two, which is planned for 2040, would include one five-story building with 251 apartments and one seven-story building with 249 apartments. There would be 51 affordable residences in the two buildings.

Greenhouse gas emissions and noise generated by the project would be "significant and unavoidable," according to the draft EIR. The report concluded that trimming 63 homes from the 1,422-home plan and redistributing the below-market rate residences throughout the complex could lessen those disturbances. The diminished version of the plan is called the "reduced residential alternative" in the report.

The report faulted the project for failing to meet requirements of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to ban the use of natural gas. The project seeks to use natural gas lines for commercial kitchens and fire pits.

However, the city determined that banning natural gas would be inconsistent with its municipal code, which allows the energy source for commercial kitchens.

Resident Bill Carney, chair of the Sustainable San Rafael environmental advocacy group, said the final EIR needs to "correct and reverse the draft EIR finding that Northgate's greenhouse gas impacts are quote, unavoidable."

Carney said the project could do without those gas appliances in commercial kitchens and instead use non-polluting induction appliances that offer precise control of heat.

"The developer statement that this superior cooking technology is infeasible needs to be scrutinized and corrected in the final EIR," Carney said.

The report also said that noise levels generated by heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems might exceed the city's noise ordinance threshold. Noise reduction efforts might not be able to completely reduce the sound.

The report identified impacts to cultural resources, geology and soils, hydrology and water quality, hazards and hazardous materials, transportation, air quality and utilities. The effect in these areas could be reduced to "less than significant" if the contractor and developer follow recommended mitigations to offset the impact.

The draft report says the preferred "reduced development alternative" could also lessen greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the population and vehicle miles traveled, which would in effect also reduce noise.

San Rafael resident Claire Halenbeck had other concerns about traffic generated by planned restaurants and the emissions from vehicles that come with it.

"Please, please, please eliminate the drive-thru restaurants," Halenbeck said. "They will bring traffic that comes and idles their cars and leaves."

Several residents also said they had problems with the planned 50,000-square-foot town square gathering space at the center of the complex that is part of phase one of the project.

Some said it was too small and not appropriate for the number of residents, while others said the purpose of the space, which includes special events that would attract visitors and generate more traffic and lots of noise, is too intense for the quiet Terra Linda neighborhood.

Others said they were distressed about safety in the event of an emergency.

"We're deeply concerned about the evacuation routes, because we only have a two-lane road surrounding the mall," said Bobbi Ryals, who is chair of the emergency preparedness and safety committee at Quail Hill, a complex behind the mall.

"The DEIR is a thorough examination of Northgate's evolution from a car-centric, regional mall to a people-oriented town center with a mix of housing, retail, and outdoor amenities," Ross Guehring, a project representative, said in an email after the meeting.

"Over the past three years, we've continued to engage with the community and have welcomed public feedback on this transformative project," he said. "The comment period for the draft environmental analysis represents yet another opportunity to receive this essential input. We appreciate the fact that this proposed project is a significant change for the community and remain committed to working with the city to address all of the questions and comments."

At the meeting, the Planning Commission authorized staff to compile the feedback and make appropriate revisions to be incorporated in a final environmental impact report. The report is expected to be released this spring.