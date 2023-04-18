San Rafael deems downtown nightclub a public nuisance

A longstanding bar in San Rafael could be shut down over alleged permit violations and safety concerns, but its owner is contesting the action.

Esly Figueroa, the owner of George's Nightclub at 842 Fourth St., said the city has been targeting her business since a double homicide near the venue two years ago.

Following the police investigation of the shooting, city officials performed a code compliance check on the business. Staff wrote up a list of permit violations and documented incidents of overintoxication, violence and 911 calls connected to the venue, which have skyrocketed since the shooting, officials said. Staff deemed the business out of compliance and a public nuisance.

Last month, the Planning Commission voted 4-0 to revoke the conditional use permit that allows the business to operate as a nightclub, essentially shutting it down. Commissioners Aldo Mercado and Shingai Samudzi were absent from the March 28 vote.

Figueroa, whose first language is Spanish, filed an appeal on April 5, saying that responsible Spanish translation wasn't provided during the public hearing and that two commissioners were absent. She also accused the city of ethnic bias against her club, which primarily features Latino music events.

"It's not fair," Figueroa said on a phone call. "I've been targeted. Nothing happened inside the club."

Figueroa can keep the nightclub open while the appeal is pending. A hearing is tentatively scheduled for the City Council meeting on May 1.

The site has been a nightclub off and on since 1984, according to the city. Evolution Nightclub & Restaurant LLC, Figueroa's business entity that owns the bar, took over in 2013.

San Rafael police Chief David Spiller told the Planning Commission that police have responded to 30 calls connected to the venue since the shooting.

The club was found to have a delinquent business license and no active environmental health license for food service, said Leslie Mendez, the city's planning manager.

Additionally, Mendez said the business failed to maintain a requirement of four security guards wearing clothing identifying themselves, among other violations.

"Our first priority or hope was to get the business into compliance for her to retain the business and to operate it and to provide a music venue that provides diversity and entertainment to the community," Mendez said. But "little to no movement" has been made to comply, Mendez said.

"Based on the analysis of the calls for service associated with this venue, staff believes George's Nightclub operates in a manner which causes detriment and creates situations that constitute a public nuisance," Mendez said.

The shooting happened in July 2021 in the parking garage at Third Street and Lootens Place. Witnesses saw a vehicle speeding from the scene, and an officer saw a potential match nearby.

Police who stopped the vehicle at the top of Wolfe Grade found four people inside. Two of them — a 25-year-old Fairfield man and a 25-year-old Pittsburg man — had gunshot wounds, police said.

Around that time, a vehicle carrying two men from Stockton crashed in San Anselmo. One man — Javel Lamar Wiggins Jr., 24 — was dead, and the other was taken to a hospital.

Separately, Phillip Reginald Hill Jr., 27, of Vallejo was dropped off at a hospital by a driver who left after hospital workers pulled the victim from the car. Hill died at the hospital.

The other gunshot victim was a 62-year-old homeless man inside the parking garage.

Police said the investigative team — which also includes officers from Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda counties — determined the shooting was a gang-related dispute carried out by gang members from the East Bay.

"One gang knew that the other gang was going to that show," San Rafael police Lt. Scott Eberle said. "They came to the area with the specific intent to kill the rival gang."

Eberle said the shooting is still under investigation. A "person of interest" in the case was killed last year during a possible botched robbery attempt in Sacramento, Eberle said, declining to release the person's name.

Sources with potential information about the shooting can contact the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000.