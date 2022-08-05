San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.

Construction will begin in August and is expected to run through summer of 2023, weather and emergencies permitting. The new facilities are expected to open shortly thereafter, the county stated.

It added the funding will allow the completion of the first phase of Maxwell Farms Master Plan, which includes construction of a new all-weather baseball field, a new all-weather soccer field and expanded parking including improvements for ADA accessibility.