San Rafael gets high marks on building permit survey

The San Rafael Community Development Department has received glowing reviews in a recent performance evaluation by the Marin Builders Association and Marin Economics Forum.

The report specifically assesses the city's building permitting process. The 18-page document presented to the City Council on Monday shows that customer satisfaction has greatly improved since the city was last evaluated in 2018.

"I will say that we've done this type of analysis in other jurisdictions across Marin County, and by far San Rafael has established itself as the gold standard," said Rick Wells, chief executive officer of Marin Builders Association.

Improving the speed of building permits has long been a goal of the Marin business community. After growing complaints, the Marin Builders Association and the Marin Economic Forum launched a permit improvement program in 2017 that involves assessing the satisfaction of permit seekers through surveys and focus groups.

San Rafael was the first jurisdiction to sign on to the program, ordering its first review in 2018. Novato and Tiburon joined in 2019, followed by the county.

In San Rafael, the most recent survey was sent to 2,500 recent applicants who sought permits from the city. The survey netted 105 respondents, representing a 4% response rate. There were also focus groups and interviews conducted between January and November 2022 as part of the report.

About 80.9% of respondents agreed city staff responded in a timely, professional and friendly manner, and 80.2% agreed staff followed up within timeframes that were promised.

Around 79% rated the staff's customer services as good or excellent. Just over 80% said they were satisfied with virtual and online services, including phone calls and emails.

Wells said the most impressive finding is the net promoter score of +34.7. That score is generally defined as the likelihood that a customer picked at random would recommend the city's service to another person.

In the 2018 review, that score was +8.3.

"So significant improvement has taken place," Wells said.

Chief Building Official Don Jeppson said the city's building department processes about 5,000 permits a year and performs about 15,000 inspections annually. Since 2020, the department has handled about $400 million worth of construction and taken in about $12 million in revenue, Jeppson said.

Based on conservative estimates from Novato, San Rafael, and the county, the percentage of non-permitted construction in Marin in 2022 is estimated to be between 40% to 50%, according to the report.

San Rafael collected about $3.1 million for permits in fiscal year 2021-22. Thus, non-permitted work is estimated to be around $2.2 million to $3.1 million of revenue lost, according to the report.

Casey Mazzoni, manager of the Permit Improvement Program, said the goal of the effort is to make it easier for professionals and property owners to obtain permits.

"Another goal is to reduce unpermitted work, which again will increase funding, which again will improve customer service," Mazzoni said.

The report made several recommendations to improve its services in the short-, mid- and long-term ranges.

Some short-term recommendations included implementing a tracking process to make it easier for customers and staff to navigate permit applications and improve online descriptions, navigation and graphics for intuitive use.

Mid-term recommendations included enlisting secret shoppers to apply for permits online and evaluating software to see if upgrades are needed.

Long-term recommendations include repeating the survey annually, automating as many processes as possible and tracking other municipalities to monitor comparable organizations for best practices.

Of the recommendations, Jeppson said, "I think there are things that we can take from that and improve our processes with, but we're also faced with challenges."

The primary hurdle is staff turnover. Jeppson said officials are working to filling vacancies and switching the city's permitting system before considering advancing other recommendations.

"I think that surveying is a very important step in what we do to find ways to improve," Councilmember Eli Hill said after hearing the report. "We may have a belief, whether it's deep down or right on the surface, that we're always doing the very best thing. And I think surveying provides more empirical evidence of what we could improve."

The Marin County Community Development Agency recently announced it has appointed an "ombudsman" to expedite building permits. The county's performance evaluation showed that just 12.9% of survery respondents said they had a positive experience they would recommend to others.