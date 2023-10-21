San Rafael Home Depot bookkeeper accused of $1.2M theft

An employee at the Home Depot in San Rafael was arrested on allegations she embezzled about $1.2 million from the store, police said.

Letitia Marie McAdoo, 42, of Richmond was arraigned in Marin County Superior Court on Thursday on three felony charges covering the 15-month span of the alleged crimes.

The San Rafael Police Department opened a case after receiving information from an internal investigative team at Home Depot. McAdoo worked in the financial office at the store, said San Rafael police Lt. Scott Eberle.

McAdoo allegedly manipulated financial records so she could take cash from the business. When police arrested her Tuesday at the store on Shoreline Parkway, she had about $1,500 in her bra, Eberle said.

Investigators searched her vehicle and home, finding thousands of dollars in cash. They also found expensive designer clothing at the residence.

Police allege that McAdoo's monthly hauls ranged from $25,000 to $172,000. The highest loss was in August.

Police booked McAdoo into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement and burglary. Her bail amount was set at $500,000.

A prosecutor filed the criminal complaint on Wednesday. McAdoo was arraigned Thursday morning before Judge Beth Jordan, who released McAdoo on her own recognizance until the next court date on Dec. 5.

Neither McAdoo nor her lawyer, Chris Varnell, could be reach for comment.