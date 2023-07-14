San Rafael hotel sells for $38 million; new owner plans renovation, rebranding

A San Francisco-based hotel investor, manager and developer has purchased the Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County hotel for $38 million.

Equinox Hospitality on Thursday announced the purchase of the 235-room, four-story property, located at 1010 Northgate Drive in the Terra Linda area of north San Rafael, saying it was the firm’s fifth hotel purchase in the past 12 months.

"The potential of this property has always resonated with me, having kept an eye on it for quite some time," said Adam Suleman, principal at Equinox Hospitality, in the news release. "When it came onto the market, it felt like the perfect alignment of opportunity. Marin County is an affluent market that presents a strong demand for a hotel of this nature due to its supply constraints. The property's strategic location — being at the heart of key sites in Marin, in proximity to San Francisco and Wine Country, and next door to a billion-dollar retail and development zone — lends itself to a wealth of opportunities."

Equinox UGI SR Investments LLC purchased the San Rafael hotel from San Rafael Hillcrest LLC on June 1, according to public records.

The new owner plans a “thorough renovation and strategic rebranding” for the hotel, saying it soon will be part of the Tribute by Marriott brand of “boutique” lodging.

In 2013, San Rafael Hillcrest, a Los Angeles real estate investment firm, purchased the property. The hotel originally was built in 1969 and last renovated in 2016.

The previous owner on Jan. 25, 2022, had secured San Rafael Planning Commission approval to demolish the hotel amenities building on the 6.75-acre property containing the Hillside Tavern Restaurant and Bar, 6,840 square feet of events space, and fitness center; tear down the retail building with a UPS store; and raze the gas station, according to the city.

In their place was secured approval for the Northgate Walk project, which would have 136 condominiums, including 30 senior units. The hotel itself wouldn’t be touched under the plan.

The partial-redevelopment project approval required that building permits be secured by July 25 of this year, according to the city.