San Rafael housing plan dies amid $38 million hotel deal

A developer who planned a condominium complex in Terra Linda has sold the 235-room hotel property where it was supposed to be built.

Equinox Hospitality, a hotel management and development company in San Francisco, purchased the Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County for $38 million on June 1.

The new owners of the 6.7-acre lot at 1010 Northgate Drive said the approved permits for the housing project were left to expire.

"We're more of a hotel group, and our plan is to renovate the hotel," said Adam Suleman, principal at Equinox Hospitality.

Suleman said that while the company doesn't have much experience in housing development, it would be "open to any opportunity in the future."

The previous owners, San Rafael Hillcrest LLC, a Los Angeles development company, gained city approval in 2019 for a 136-condominium project. The "Northgate Walk" project would have spread housing and amenities across the hotel property and the adjacent Gateway Gas Station site at 1005 Northgate Drive, which it still owns under San Rafael Commercial LLC.

The gas station and neighboring UPS store were set to be demolished to make room for the 30-residence deed-restricted seniors' housing building with 23 parking spaces.

The plan was always for the hotel to remain. However, a building that includes a restaurant, a bar, a gym and meeting rooms was to be replaced with a mixed-use building with 48 residences on top of an underground 143-car parking garage.

A third building with 58 residences above an underground 204-space parking garage was also planned.

Last year, the developer was granted relief on the city's affordability requirements after citing delays stemming from economic hardship. The Planning Commission agreed to cut the number of below-market-rate condos from 28 to 14.

City Planner Jeff Ballantine said the approved environmental and design permits expired July 25.

"My client elected to not proceed with the housing project and to instead sell the property because the 8-year entitlement process and changes to the density and design required by the City rendered the project financially infeasible," Riley Hurd, an attorney representing the Los Angeles firm, said in an email.

Hurd said the owners are reviewing options for 1005 Northgate Drive.

"Whether redevelopment will occur depends on the City's willingness to facilitate a financially viable housing project at the property," Hurd wrote.

Like all Bay Area cities, San Rafael is under pressure from the state to meet housing quotas. The city was required to show it could facilitate the creation of 3,220 new homes between 2023 and 2031.

The city's new housing element, a 477-page plan, was certified by the state on June 14. The plan outlines a capacity of 4,858 dwellings, providing a significant buffer over the required number. That means the city won't suffer much of a loss now that the 136-home Northgate Walk project won't be developed.

"San Rafael has provided a buffer of 20%," said Ali Giudice, the city's community development director. "This demonstrates that there are options in our opportunity sites list for accommodating the additional units elsewhere in San Rafael."

Giudice said residential development is allowed in all residential and commercial zoned districts. There are also several properties not included on the opportunity sites list that could be developed into homes.

As for the future of the hotel, Suleman said Equinox intends to rebrand the Sheraton as a Tribute by Marriott. Suleman said the hotel's position between Wine Country and San Francisco and next to retail is an ideal location.

"We're really excited for this project," Suleman said. "We wanted to invest in the local community and this was opportunity for us to do that."

Built in 1970 as a Holiday Inn, the hotel has had a number of owners over the years. In the 1980s, it took on the Comfort Inn name before being purchased in the mid-1990s by the Spanish company Barcelo Hotels.

Soon after, it was purchased and operated by Wyndham Hotels. Starwood Management ran the hotel until its purchase by Core Capital Partners in 2004.

San Rafael Hillcrest acquired the property in 2013. The most recent renovation was in 2015 and 2016.