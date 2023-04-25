San Rafael marketing and communications director wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read more profiles of this year’s Forty Under 40 winners here .

“Listen to your instinct, listen to your own voice, your own soul,” says Shayla Sosa, sharing the best advice that she’s received from a mentor. “You will never regret taking that leap of faith, you may regret not taking a chance.”

Sosa is the marketing and communications director of the Agricultural Institute of Marin, with a background in business. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in business marketing, with a concentration in Consumer Science and Fashion Merchandising.

On the job, she handles all things from marketing and event planning, to being a spokesperson and promoter of the organizations goals and objectives in relation to grassroots support. She’s worked in the director role for 4 years, and has been with the company 11 years.

Sosa’s passion for local agriculture spreads beyond her career and into her personal life.

“When not searching for the next best recipe to cook at home, I’m usually looking for restaurant spots to explore,” says Sosa. “Specifically ones that shop at our farmers markets.”

She also enjoys tending to her home garden, hiking, painting, and watching her daughter play volleyball.

Being involved in a director role has always been an aspiration of hers, since watching the movie “What Women Want,” where the main character earns an advertising executive role in a male-dominated industry.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best part about being under 40 is it helps with being more connected with the newest trends that connect to the younger/tech savvy generation. In our markets, the younger generation are quick to respond and online based.

The worst part is sometimes being older leads to more experience in the business world. Therefore, you have more ideas, moments and experiences to pull from when confronting a business decision. More so in leadership. However, I am looking to improve in this area by networking and finding a mentor that can help me grow and develop.”