San Rafael marketing firm Government Business Results debuts on Inc. 5000 fast-growth list

Government Business Results started in 2010 to help companies navigate the sometimes challenging process of selling products and services to public-sector organizations in government, education and health care.

The company offers services in business strategy, channel management, sales consulting, and field and product marketing.

Government Business Results debuted on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing private companies at No. 4,222, based on 80% revenue growth in 2016–2019, the business magazine’s main ranking metric.

CEO and managing principal is Juliana Slye. She previously was director of government solutions at San Rafael-based design software maker Autodesk and was senior director for global government industry for Macromedia and then Adobe.

The company also has satellite offices in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Jeff Quackenbush (jquackenbush@busjrnl.com, 707-521-4256) covers wine, construction and real estate.