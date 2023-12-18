San Rafael nonprofit taps new board members

Vivalon has appointed a slate of board members. At the helm, Douglas Reilly has joined as board president, the San Rafael-based health care nonprofit organization announced Dec. 7.

Reilly, who has served on the board since February 2020, is a vice president at Lucasfilm Games, a division of an entertainment giant that he’s worked for since 2006.

Reilly will be joined by Doug Mowbray as the board’s vice president. Mowbray, a marketing executive, has served as the CEO of Mogo Interactive.

Also tapped to serve on the Vivalon board is Diane Doodha whose career revolves around marketing and advertising. Doodha’s civic outreach includes other boards, including the Marin Cultural Association’s.

Julie Begley, who also joins the board as a marketing communications professional, has held senior posts with the San Francisco Ballet.